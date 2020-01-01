__
Welcome to the Easy2Boot (E2B) website
Easy2Boot - The multiboot USB solution (Legacy+UEFI)
Copy ISO files to your USB drive and boot!
E2B is FREE - Boot directly from 99% of all ISOs.
E2B v2.06: Secure UEFI-boot from ISO, EFI, VHD and WIM files using a1ive's grub2 or Ventoy.
- E2B is used by thousands of professionals, schools and colleges all over the world (2000+ downloads a day).
- MBR\Legacy Boot using the Easy2Boot grub4dos menu system, or MBR, UEFI32, UEFI64, Secure Boot UEFI64 using agFM grub2 menu system.
- Uses a1ive's grubfm for direct UEFI-booting from ISOs, etc.
- Add Ventoy for Easy2Boot for Legacy or Secure UEFI64 booting to Ventoy.
- Secure UEFI-boot directly from VHDs, Strelec, DLCBoot, Bob Omb's, HBCD WinPE ISOs, Windows Install ISOs, Medicat, KonBoot, Linux ISOs+persistence.
- MBR-boot to UEFI-only payloads using Clover.
- Fully unattended, automated Windows installs from ISO+drivers+apps+updates here.
- Boot from partition images made from ISOs or bootable USB drives for more complex ISOs, full OS installs, DOS images, etc.
- Check if your ISO/payload is supported and how to boot it here.
Update your E2B USB drive to get the latest improvements and features. Updating your E2B drive does not affect your current E2B settings or payload files. To update E2B, just run the download and click the 'Update E2B Drive' button - no need to reformat your USB drive ever again!
- Supports UEFI64 Secure Boot (even to non-secure ISOs!)
- E2B 'quick reference' Primer - all the E2B basic information on one page
- E2B FAQs and Troubleshooting - check this if you are having problems or have a question.
- Official YouTube videos on E2B - plenty of videos here.
- Latest Beta versions (with bugfixes, new features, etc.) are on the Alternate Download sites and check my blog for the latest news.
- Free online help! - A Live Help pop-up icon is often available on this site to start a live chat session with the developer for any problems that you cannot solve by using the Site Map (you must enable pop-ups in your browser to see the Live Help pop-up if using FireFox).
- Easy2Boot is also available to download from other 3rd-party official sites: MajorGeeks and FossHub (virus-checked).
Want to boot almost ANYTHING from just one single USB drive? Then why not use what the 'Techies' use?
- The Easy2Boot Menu system is free and uses NTFS and grub4dos+scripts. Easy2Boot v2 can also add a second partition which uses agFM grub2 for UEFI-booting.
- Easy to maintain - just copy over your ISO files/.imgPTN files/other files (or delete them from the USB drive) - a new menu is automatically created each time you boot from the E2B USB drive.
- No need to reformat your E2B USB drive ever again, even if you want to update it with the latest version of E2B.
- Directly MBR-boot from the USB drive to unmodified files: .ISO, .IMA, .IMG, .VHD, .VHDX, .WIM, WinBuilder WinPE ISOs, Windows Install ISOs, Linux ISOs, FreeDOS, Hirens ISOs, MemTest86, diagnostics, repair software, Anti-Virus cleaners, etc. etc. etc. The file extension determines how E2B will boot from it. E2B recognises many additional 'special' file extensions.
- Secure UEFI64-boot directly from ISOs files using a1ive's grub2 agFM menu system (with E2B enhancements).
- Adding new payloads is fast! Copying one large ISO file to a USB drive is much quicker than extracting hundreds of smaller files from the ISO. Also it is much easier to backup and delete one file when you no longer want it.
- The E2B download is a Windows self-extracting .exe executable which allows you to make an NTFS multiboot USB drive with just a few mouse clicks. You can also Make an E2B USB drive using linux using a bash shell script (script is provided in the .zip download file).
- You can add your own files, applications, portable apps, etc. to the USB drive.
- UEFI-booting (including Secure Boot) can also be done by converting UEFI-bootable payloads (ISOs, disk images, flash drives, etc.) into .imgPTN files (partition images). Use the MPI Tool Pack to make .imgPTN files for MBR+UEFI booting (supports Secure Boot). Adding a second FAT32 partition will allow you to Secure UEFI-boot to UEFI images without needing to MBR-boot (see here). agFM allows you to directly UEFI-boot from the same ISO/bootable files. Use .imgPTN files if you have problems with Secure Boot or if your payload is designed to be run from a USB drive.
- MBR-boot to Clover UEFI64 and then to agFM UEFI64 (and then to Ventoy UEFI64) and then boot UEFI-payloads from an MBR-boot!
- Over 340 different types of ISOs and payload files supported.
- USB Flash drives and USB HDD\SSD drives are supported (NTFS is recommended).
- E2B is designed to work on a wide variety of different PCs and Notebooks, even those with buggy/quirky BIOSes.
- Generic - unlike other solutions, there is no need to update E2B when a new linux distro is released
- Multiple linux ISOs+Persistence possible (via .mnu menu files) - persistence files larger than 4GB are supported.
- Add images of other single- or dual-partition bootable USB drives (e.g. add partition images of USB drives containing Rufus, WinsetupFromUSB, YUMI, XBOOT, DOS USB, etc.).
- 15+ languages for the E2B menu system. Press F1 in the E2B Menu for help.
- Unattended Windows installs (drivers+apps+updates using an unmodified Microsoft Windows Install ISO file) - using the SDI_CHOCO feature - when a new version of Windows is released, simply copy on the new Windows ISO!
- Fully configurable - it is easy to change the menu text, menu order, menu defaults, timeouts, background wallpaper, add your own grub4dos menu files, add your own sub-menus, configure the menu with the E2B_Editor GUI Windows app., load different themes\skins and much more...
- Full details available in PDF eBooks.
- Your E2B USB drive can contain multiple partition full OS images (Linux, DOS, Windows, etc.) by switching in .imgPTN partition image files.
YouTube videos, free live help and support + eBooks.
Interested in USB or PXE booting? - visit www.rmprepusb.com for over 140 Tutorials!
How to make an E2B drive
Press F1 in the E2B Menu for help.
How to update your Easy2Boot USB drive
Full E2B feature list
- Use the large red Make E2B Drive button in Make_E2B GUI to quickly make an NTFS E2B drive (recommended).
- Make an E2B USB drive using Windows or linux (portable - no installation to Windows required).
- Add agFM (grub2) for UEFI32 and UEFI64 (supports Secure UEFI64 boot)
- Add Ventoy for Legacy and UEFI64
- Removable-type USB Flash drives supported (and USB Fixed Disks but extra steps are sometimes required for some payloads).
- Just copy over your ISO files (or delete them), a new menu is automatically created each time you boot. Add or remove any payload just by copying or deleting the file from the USB drive - no menu to edit, no app. needed - no need to remake it every month/week/day!
- Boot from 100's of different ISOs and images (just copy them onto the USB drive!) - over 340 different types supported.
- Add 100's of All-In-One Windows Install ISOs (convert to .imgPTN files using the Windows MPI Tool Kit).
- Add 100's of UEFI-images (e.g. Windows/Linux/KonBoot/Utilities) using .imgPTN files.
- Add 100's of full linux and WindowsToGo installations.
- Add 100's of different linux liveCD ISOs each with persistence (>4GB persistence on NTFS is supported using ext2/3/4).
- Boot directly from Windows .VHD and .WIM files - just copy them over.
- Add images of other single-partition bootable USB drives (e.g. Rufus, WinsetupFromUSB, YUMI, XBOOT, etc.).
- 15+ languages for the E2B menu system (you can add your own language too).
- Secure UEFI-booting is also supported by using .imgPTN files.
- Includes MemTest86 from PassMark (MBR and Secure-Boot UEFI payloads).
- Easily create fully automated Windows 7/8/10 unattend.XML files for booting from unmodified Windows Install ISO's (XMLtoE2B).
- Use for unattended Windows installs (drivers+apps+updates+unchanged Windows Install ISO file) (SDI_CHOCO feature).
- Offline unattended Windows installs (drivers+apps+updates+Windows ISO) using Chocolatey offline packages (no need to create your own app install packages).
- Update to the latest E2B version in a few seconds - no need to reformat the USB drive ever! Updating E2B to the latest version does not change your configuration.
- Fully configurable - change wallpaper, menu entries, menu style and size, font, behaviour, add password protection, PIN code each month, etc.
- Original linux ISO boot menu is shown - it's the same menu you get when booting from the linux CD (live, install, safe mode, memtest, etc. menu options).
- User configurable and fully documented - you can change the background wallpaper, headings and text colours, move the menu position, make your own sub-menus, make it beep when the menu loads, add your own GFXBoot menu, change menu font, use UTF-8 non-ASCII characters in the menus, define your own hotkeys, add your own language versions, etc. etc.
- Variety of example 'skins'/themes included.
- Compatible with FlashBoot (uses FAT32 for booting very old systems that have trouble booting from USB due to non-standard USB BIOS boot support).
- Can boot some linux liveCD ISOs even if they are not contiguous or write-protected (use agFM or E2b ISOBOOT feature).
- Hide some payloads so only you can boot from them.
- Guest Menu - password protect the full menu so other users will only see a 'Guest menu' when they boot from the E2B drive.
- Can use a USB Hard disk with one or more partitions and still UEFI boot (even if they are all NTFS partitions) - no complex GPT partitions needed.
- UEFI boot to an NTFS partition (via Clover + first FAT32 ptn).
- Also supports dual .imgPTN partition images - e.g. FAT32 + NTFS, or FAT32+ext3.
- Supports multiple UEFI secure-boot payloads.
- Includes Holmes.Sherlock's PassPass for E2B to bypass Windows password entry (XP to Win10) and automated UtilMan Windows hack.
- Easily configurable using a \_ISO\MyE2B.cfg file.
- Design a custom menu using E2B_Editor.exe.
- Customise individual menu entries and each item's help text using TXT_Maker.exe.
- Compatible with Zalman ZM-VE200/350/500, IODD 2531/2541, etc. (Virtual CD)
- Add a grub2 menu system and then Secure UEFI-boot to 60+ linux ISOs including those that do not normally support UEFI-booting!
- WinBuilder ISO boot support (must keep extension as .ISO) (v1.90+)
- Set the \menu.lst attribute as Hidden and then run UPDATE_E2B_DRIVE.cmd to hide files in root
- NTFS supported under linux as well as FAT32 - use udefrag to make NTFS files contiguous (v1.85+).
- Supports animations, stamps and large fonts (v1.79+). Add your company logo to 'STAMP' the menu wallpaper automatically.
- Windows utility SWITCH_E2B.exe allows you to switch to any .imgPTN file from Windows - no need to MBR-boot first.
- Keep a 'Master Copy' of E2B+payload files on your Windows system and make more fully loaded E2B drives or 'clone' your E2B drive
Are you new to Easy2Boot?
Each time you boot, the E2B scripts automatically find all the payload files (.ISO, .IMA, .BIN, .IMG, etc.) on the USB drive and dynamically generate the menus. Each file is run depending on its file extension.
- Watch the v ideos, then use the Tabs at the side of this website.
- E2B eBooks with Exercises to follow here.
- Start with the 'Make a USB drive' page, then go to the 'Add Payload Files' page.
- Always use the Site Map to find what you want.
- 'Create Multi Windows USB Installer' YouTube video by Britec here (old method).
- E2B demo preview YouTube video by Alvaro (includes UEFI demo here).
- You can find a list of Easy2Boot Tutorials on my blog page
Easy to maintain, delete or update
How to add all your ISO (and other) files:
- Copy each bootable ISO/payload file into a suitable menu folder on the E2B USB drive (e.g. \_ISO\WINDOWS\WIN10 or \_ISO\LINUX) - no extra applications required.
- Make all files contiguous (if required), e.g. double-click on \Make_This_Drive_Contiguous.cmd on the USB drive (or run the linux defragfs or udefrag command from \_ISO\docs\linux_utils folder). Not all files need to be contiguous so try it anyway - it may still work! See here for more info.
- Boot to the E2B menu and pick your ISO or payload file from the appropriate menu.
- To remove an ISO file, just delete it from the E2B drive.
Click here for a list of over 340 types of ISOs and other payload files that work with Easy2Boot (includes UEFI booting using .imgPTN files).
Languages
Menu Languages: English, Czech, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Chinese, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovenian, Swedish, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese (and Arabic menu text only). New languages can be easily made and added (including Persian, Urdu, Hebrew and other right-to-left languages).
Read the German Com! Magazine article here or Frettt's German guide here or a series of French articles here or Russian article here.
Chinese YouTube videos here.
