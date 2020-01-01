Welcome to the Easy2Boot (E2B) website

Easy2Boot - The multiboot USB solution (Legacy+UEFI)

Copy ISO files to your USB drive and boot!

E2B is FREE - Boot directly from 99% of all ISOs.

E2B v2.06: Secure UEFI-boot from ISO, EFI, VHD and WIM files using a1ive's grub2 or Ventoy.

E2B is used by thousands of professionals, schools and colleges all over the world (2000+ downloads a day).

MBR\Legacy Boot using the Easy2Boot grub4dos menu system, or MBR, UEFI32, UEFI64, Secure Boot UEFI64 using agFM grub2 menu system.

Uses a1ive's grubfm for direct UEFI-booting from ISOs, etc.

Add Ventoy for Easy2Boot for Legacy or Secure UEFI64 booting to Ventoy.

Secure UEFI-boot directly from VHDs, Strelec, DLCBoot, Bob Omb's, HBCD WinPE ISOs, Windows Install ISOs, Medicat, KonBoot, Linux ISOs+persistence.

MBR-boot to UEFI-only payloads using Clover.

Fully unattended, automated Windows installs from ISO+drivers+apps+updates here.

Boot from partition images made from ISOs or bootable USB drives for more complex ISOs, full OS installs, DOS images, etc.

Check if your ISO/payload is supported and how to boot it here.

Update your E2B USB drive to get the latest improvements and features. Updating your E2B drive does not affect your current E2B settings or payload files. To update E2B, just run the download and click the 'Update E2B Drive' button - no need to reformat your USB drive ever again!

Want to boot almost ANYTHING from just one single USB drive? Then why not use what the 'Techies' use?

The Easy2Boot Menu system is free and uses NTFS and grub4dos+scripts. Easy2Boot v2 can also add a second partition which uses agFM grub2 for UEFI-booting.

Easy to maintain - just copy over your ISO files/.imgPTN files/other files (or delete them from the USB drive) - a new menu is automatically created each time you boot from the E2B USB drive.

No need to reformat your E2B USB drive ever again, even if you want to update it with the latest version of E2B.

Directly MBR-boot from the USB drive to unmodified files: .ISO, .IMA, .IMG, .VHD, .VHDX, .WIM, WinBuilder WinPE ISOs, Windows Install ISOs , Linux ISOs , FreeDOS , Hirens ISOs , MemTest86 , diagnostics, repair software, Anti-Virus cleaners, etc. etc. etc. The file extension determines how E2B will boot from it. E2B recognises many additional 'special' file extensions.

directly from ISOs files using a1ive's grub2 agFM menu system (with E2B enhancements). Adding new payloads is fast ! Copying one large ISO file to a USB drive is much quicker than extracting hundreds of smaller files from the ISO. Also it is much easier to backup and delete one file when you no longer want it.

! Copying one large ISO file to a USB drive is much quicker than extracting hundreds of smaller files from the ISO. Also it is much easier to backup and when you no longer want it. The E2B download is a Windows self-extracting .exe executable which allows you to make an NTFS multiboot USB drive with just a few mouse clicks. You can also Make an E2B USB drive using linux using a bash shell script (script is provided in the .zip download file).

with just a few mouse clicks. You can also Make an E2B USB drive using linux using a bash shell script (script is provided in the .zip download file). You can add your own files, applications, portable apps, etc. to the USB drive.

UEFI-booting (including Secure Boot) can also be done by converting UEFI-bootable payloads (ISOs, disk images, flash drives, etc.) into .imgPTN files (partition images). Use the MPI Tool Pack to make .imgPTN files for MBR+UEFI booting (supports Secure Boot). Adding a second FAT32 partition will allow you to Secure UEFI-boot to UEFI images without needing to MBR-boot (see here). agFM allows you to directly UEFI-boot from the same ISO/bootable files. Use .imgPTN files if you have problems with Secure Boot or if your payload is designed to be run from a USB drive.

Over 340 different types of ISOs and payload files supported.

USB Flash drives and USB HDD\SSD drives are supported (NTFS is recommended).

E2B is designed to work on a wide variety of different PCs and Notebooks, even those with buggy/quirky BIOSes.

Generic - unlike other solutions, there is no need to update E2B when a new linux distro is released

Multiple linux ISOs+Persistence possible (via .mnu menu files) - persistence files larger than 4GB are supported.

Add images of other single- or dual-partition bootable USB drives (e.g. add partition images of USB drives containing Rufus, WinsetupFromUSB, YUMI, XBOOT, DOS USB, etc.).

15+ languages for the E2B menu system. Press F1 in the E2B Menu for help.

Unattended Windows installs (drivers+apps+updates using an unmodified Microsoft Windows Install ISO file) - using the SDI_CHOCO feature - when a new version of Windows is released, simply copy on the new Windows ISO!

Full details available in PDF eBooks.

Your E2B USB drive can contain multiple partition full OS images (Linux, DOS, Windows, etc.) by switching in .imgPTN partition image files.

How to make an E2B drive

Use a Windows 10 system if possible.

Make E2B D rive button. Make an E2B drive in 3 steps - run as Admin, pick a USB drive letter, then a Language and then click the largebutton.

After it has been made, test that it boots OK by clicking the green Test with Q EMU button ...



Press F1 in the E2B Menu for help.

How to update your Easy2Boot USB drive

1. Download the latest version of Easy2Boot - run it and click on the 'Update E2B Drive' button

2. To update agFM, doubleclick on \e2b\Update agFM\Download and update agFM_v2.cmd (requires internet access)

3. To update Ventoy for Easy2Boot, double-click on \e2b\Update agFM\Update_to_latest_Ventoy_version.cmd (requires internet access)

Note: The \e2b folder is located on the second E2B_PTN2 partition. If using a flash drive, Windows 10 may be required to access this partition.

Full E2B feature list